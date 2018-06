Jorge Polanco, Twins shortstop (↓ DOWN)

Polanco’s suspension-shortened season took another hit last week when his right index finger — that he jammed in a door —became infected. The good news is Polanco recovered enough to begin his rehab assignment with Single-A Fort Myers on Sunday. He went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in his debut, but rebounded for a 2-for-3 effort with a homer and a pair of walks just two days later. The way the Twins are hitting (or rather, not hitting) recently, Polanco’s name would look great in the lineup as soon as possible.