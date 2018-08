Lindsay Whalen, Lynx guard (↑ UP)

Whalen's playing career came to an end Tuesday night, a few days after her emotional farewell to Lynx fans at Target Center, with a 75-68 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks. "Lindsay Whalen Day" went off about as well as you'd expect Sunday. The woman of the hour delivered the usual: 10 points, six assists, five rebounds, four steals and a Lynx win. Then she held court at Target Center, speaking for nearly 20 minutes to a crowd of -- no lie -- 13,013.