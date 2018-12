John DeFilippo, Vikings offensive coordinator (⬇ DOWN)

It’s obvious that Mike Zimmer is not happy with his offense. “I’ve got some thoughts on things but I’m not going to share them,” the Vikings’ head coach said after a 24-10 loss to New England last week. The Vikings rushed just 13 times for 95 yards, which marks the third straight game (and ninth overall) Minnesota failed to reach the 100-yard mark on the ground. DeFilippo, who is responsible for the play calling, hasn’t figured out how to establish a legitimate rushing attack, even with talented Dalvin Cook back on the field and healthy once again. DeFilippo’s name is being thrown out as a serious candidate for all the open head coaching jobs this offseason. He’ll need to figure out these rushing issues first.