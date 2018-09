What do we expect from the defense?

Back in August we were fairly bullish on the Gophers' defensive unit and they looked even better than advertised in nonconference season, allowing just nine points per game. But in the fourth game, the Big Ten opener against Maryland, cornerback Kiondre Thomas was already out and then safety Antoine Winfield Jr., who was off to a stellar start, hurt his foot and is now lost for the season. Things went downhill quickly for Minnesota against the Terps after Winfield's injury. Perhaps this was just bad performance. Linebackers Blake Cashman (27 tackles, 6.5 TFL) and Carter Coughlin (5.5 TFL, four sacks) have been as good as expected, but Thomas Barber III (23 tackles, 1 TFL) has been quiet. The Gophers are going to need some players to step up in the secondary and defensive line, not only to help out the linebackers but also because this offense won't be able to carry the team. Three of the next four games are against Iowa (3-1), at Ohio State (4-0) and Indiana (3-1) and the other is at Nebraska, no easy task on the road. This season could get ugly very quickly if the defense continues to play like it did against Maryland.