MarQueis Gray, TE, Miami Dolphins

A career backup, Gray was finally slated to be a starter -- and then he tore his Achilles in practice and was placed on injured reserve days before Miami's first game. The former Minnesota quarterback spent his rookie year in 2013 with Cleveland, then two seasons with Buffalo and the previous two with Miami. In 53 career games, Gray has just 26 catches for 312 yards and has rushed 11 times for 57 yards. He is still looking for his first NFL touchdown. The collegiate QB also threw a pass last season, becoming the first Dolphins tight end since 1969 to catch a pass, rush the ball and attempt a pass in the same season.