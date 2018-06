Bob Motzko, Gophers men's hockey coach (↑ UP)

Motzko hasn't wasted any time since signing on to coach the Gophers earlier this year. Forwards Garrett Pinoniemi and Bryce Brodzinski -- both formerly committed to St. Cloud -- have indicated on Twitter that they're headed to Minnesota. Forward Ben Meyers, who once gave a verbal commitment to Nebraska Omaha, has also flipped and more are reportedly on the way. Motzko's Gophers should also get a major boost on the blue line next season as well. The Star Tribune reports that 17-year-old Edina defenseman Ben Brinkman intends to accelerate his education and join the Gophers in time for the 2018-19 season.