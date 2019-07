The Minnesota Timberwolves were one of eight teams to qualify for the revamped summer league tournament, going undefeated in the process before falling in the championship game. Still, a 6-1 record in Las Vegas was a good showing for the mix of young players who suited up for the Wolves.

Unfortunately, Minnesota had no draft picks from this year play. But both members of the 2018 draft class, Josh Okogie and Keita Bates-Diop, played as did several other hopefuls who tried to make an impression on Minnesota coaches and perhaps earn a rookie contract, two-way deal or even an assignment to the Iowa Wolves.

So, who made an impression this summer for the Wolves? Let's delve in a little deeper into Minnesota's summer-league results.