'This is for everybody in 'Sota!'

Timberwolves fans might bristle at this -- and would certainly have preferred to see Kevin Garnett win an NBA title in the blue and green -- but Garnett didn't forget his time with the franchise when he finally became a champion. After winning the title with Boston in 2008, one of the first things he said in his televised on-court interview was, "This is for everybody in 'Sota!"