Everson Griffen, Vikings defensive end (↑ UP)

Griffen is on the rise in the latest edition of the NFL's top-100 players list. The nine-year veteran broke in at No. 92 last year, but jumped all the way up to No. 19 in his second appearance on the list. Some comps: Griffen is one spot behind Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and one spot ahead of New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara. He's currently the third-highest ranked defensive end on the list, behind No. 14 Calais Campbell of the Jacksonville Jaguars and No. 16 Khalil Mack of the Oakland Raiders, and 10th to appear. Griffen had a career-high 13 sacks a year ago despite a nagging foot injury, logging 10 sacks in his first eight games.