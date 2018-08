How many wins for a successful season?

It’s no longer “Year Zero,” as Fleck dubbed his first season on the maroon-and-gold sideline. After starting 2017 with wins over lowly programs Buffalo, Oregon State and Middle Tennessee, Fleck’s squad managed to win two Big Ten games (Illinois, Nebraska) for a 5-7 record. The Gophers ended the campaign with a bad taste in their mouths, losing two straight games to Northwestern and Wisconsin by a combined 70-0. So, back to our original question, what would make a successful 2018? A bowl game would be nice -- meaning Minnesota would need to get to six wins. That wouldn’t be a reach, as early nonconference contests against New Mexico State, Fresno State and Miami (Ohio) could be (and should be) three victories to start the year. Then wins over bottom-tier Big Ten programs like Nebraska and Illinois should get them close. But a satisfying, successful campaign in Fleck’s second season (or, ahem, “Year One,” sorry) would have to include a win -- or at least a very close loss -- over a big-time opponent like Ohio State, Iowa or -- dare we say it -- Wisconsin.