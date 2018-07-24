5 players to watch at Vikings training camp

Jake Wieneke/Brandon Zylstra, WR

Looking for the next Adam Thielen? Eyes will be on Wieneke and Zylstra all camp long as the two Minnesota natives fight for a spot on the roster. Wieneke, who played high school football at Maple Grove and starred in college at South Dakota State, signed with his hometown team as an undrafted free agent in April. Zylstra, a product of Spicer, Minn., is making a run at the NFL after a tearing up the Canadian Football League -- he led the CFL with 1,687 receiving yards on 100 receptions in 2017. Both will have the crowd at TCO Performance Center behind them during practices and scrimmages as they try to beat the odds and join a Minnesota-heavy wide receiver corps for good.