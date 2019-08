Third wide receiver

It’s been talked about all offseason. Minnesota boasts the league’s best 1-2 duo at receiver in Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen, but after that, who will the Vikings turn to? On the Vikings’ first unofficial depth chart released Monday, Beebe was listed as the backup to Thielen at one of the receiver positions, while free-agent signee Jordan Taylor was behind Diggs. It’s really a battle between those two -- former first-round pick Laquon Treadwell might not even make the team and if he does, he’s shown he can’t be trusted with that role. Beebe, a 2018 undrafted free agent, caught all four balls thrown his way last season for 39 yards. Without reading too much into this, it probably bodes well for Beebe’s chances that Minnesota decided to mic him up at a practice earlier this week. Is it Beebe’s job to lose? Other options like the speedy Jeff Badet, Brandon Zylstra and Bisi Johnson will fight for the final two or three spots on the roster.