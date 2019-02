OF Alex Kirilloff

Minnesota's top pick in 2016 has done nothing but hit since turning pro. As an 18-year-old in 2016, he hit .306/.341/.454 in 55 games. After missing 2017 due to injury, last season Kirilloff combined to hit .348/.392/.578 with two Single-A teams with 44 doubles, which led all minor leaguers, 20 homers and 101 RBI. He was named the Twins' minor-league player of the year in 2018. Don't expect the 21-year-old to break camp with the Twins -- he's there to gain exposure to the big leagues -- but it's not hard to imagine him in a Minnesota uniform in the near future.