1 Tyus Jones, G

AGE: 22

HT/WT: 6-2, 196

EXPERIENCE: 3 seasons

2017-18 STATS: 5.1 pts, 2.8 ast, 1.6 reb, 45.7 FG%, 34.9 3P%

NOTABLE: Played in all 82 games last season and averaged career highs in every major statistical category. … Younger brother Tre will be a freshman at Duke University this fall, where Tyus won a NCAA title in 2015.