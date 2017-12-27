FOX Sports North’s 2017 stories of the year
Others receiving votes
Byron Buxton and Brian Dozier become first Twins to win a Gold Glove since 2010
Teddy Bridgewater returns to the active roster 14 1/2 months after gruesome knee injury
Tracy Claeys fired as Minnesota head coach weeks after finishing 9-4 season with bowl game win and P.J. Fleck hired
Vikings don’t pick up Adrian Peterson's option, ending his 10-year career with the team
Wild set franchise record for wins and standings points
Paul Molitor wins American League Manager of the Year
Wolves make big moves: Trade for Jimmy Butler, deal Ricky Rubio, sign Jeff Teague
Case Keenum takes over at quarterback and leads Vikings to NFC North title
Lynx win fourth WNBA title in seven years
Twins make playoffs as a wild card one year after losing 103 games
