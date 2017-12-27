FOX Sports North’s 2017 stories of the year

Case Keenum takes over at quarterback and leads Vikings to NFC North title

A free-agent insurance policy, Keenum has paid off 10 times over. When Sam Bradford went down early in the season with an injury -- and Bridgewater still unavailable -- Keenum took over as the starter and led Minnesota to 10 wins in the 13 games he played in (entering the final week of the season). Minnesota's 12 wins are the most since 2009 and if the Vikings win the season finale they'll have their most victories since 1998. We know what happened that season. If Keenum, who has the Vikings poised for a first-round playoff bye, can take this Minnesota team to the Super Bowl he'd surely be the No. 1 story next year -- as well as be in line for a nice contract in 2018, if the free-agent-to-be hasn't already set himself up for that already.