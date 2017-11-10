Zucker, Dubnyk star in Wild’s 3-0 win over Canadiens

MONTREAL (AP) Jason Zucker scored three goals in the third period, Devan Dubnyk made 41 saves and the Minnesota Wild beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 on Thursday night to end a three-game losing streak.

Zucker scored twice in a 4-2 loss at Toronto on Wednesday night

Dubnyk, now 7-1-1 against Montreal, had his first shutout of the season and the 25th of his career. Charlie Lindgren, who had won two starts in a row and was unbeaten in five career NHL games, made 32 saves for Montreal.

It was the Wild’s second win in their last six games, both against Montreal. They beat the Canadiens 6-3 at home last week. Montreal has lost only twice in its last seven games, both times to Minnesota.

LIGHTNING 5, KINGS 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov and Alex Killorn each had a goal and an assist during Tampa Bay’s four-goal first period, and the NHL-leading Lightning beat the Los Angeles Kings in an early meeting of division leaders.

Victor Hedman also scored while Tampa Bay’s stars led a fantastic four-goal outburst in just 2:02 to bury Jonathan Quick and the Pacific Division-leading Kings, who lost at home in regulation for the first time this season.

Vladislav Namestnikov added a third-period goal and Peter Budaj made 22 saves against his former Los Angeles teammates. The Lightning improved the NHL’s best record to 13-2-2 with their third straight victory overall.

Oscar Fantenberg scored his first career goal and Quick stopped 38 shots for the Kings (11-3-2), who had won nine of 12 before falling into a huge early hole against the NHL’s top team this season.

Kucherov leads the NHL with 16 goals in 17 games, and he has eight points in the last three games. Stamkos kept the overall NHL scoring lead with 30 points, but Kucherov is right behind with 29.

Tyler Toffoli scored in the second period for Los Angeles.

DUCKS 4, CANUCKS 1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Jakob Silfverberg scored twice in 35 seconds early in the third period and Anaheim used three power-play goals to snap a four-game losing streak with a victory over Vancouver.

Brandon Montour and Hampus Lindholm also scored for the Ducks. Backup goalie Ryan Miller made 19 saves.

Sven Baertschi scored for Vancouver, but Anaheim peppered Jacob Markstrom with 34 shots on goal.

The Ducks began the night ranked 30th in the NHL in power-play efficiency. They had scored more than one power-play goal in a game only once all season.

BLUES 3, COYOTES 2, SO

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Brayden Schenn and Alexander Steen scored in a shootout and Carter Hutton stopped both attempts he faced in tiebreaker to lead St. Louis past.

St. Louis beat the Coyotes for the 12th straight time and has won seven of eight overall.

Alex Pietrangelo and Joel Edmundson scored in regulation for the first-place Blues (13-3-1), who have earned at least one point in their last 16 games against the Coyotes.

Brendan Perlini scored twice for NHL-worst Arizona (2-13-3), which hasn’t won in regulation this season. One of the Coyotes’ wins came in overtime, the other in a shootout.

OILERS 3, DEVILS 2, OT

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) – Leon Draisaitl scored with 16.3 second left in overtime to lift Edmonton past New Jersey.

The Oilers have won consecutive games for the first time all season. Anton Slepyshev and Milan Lucic also scored for Edmonton, and Cam Talbot made 32 saves.

The Devils have lost four straight to fall to 9-4-2.

Brian Boyle and Drew Stafford scored for New Jersey, and Cory Schneider made 29 saves.

FLAMES 6, RED WINGS 3

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) – Jaromir Jagr scored his first goal for Calgary and added an assist to lead the Flames past Detroit.

After Jagr’s rebound resulted in Mark Jankowski’s first NHL goal to open the scoring 9:15 into the first period, the 45-year-old future Hall of Famer showed the type of finish around the net that has helped him score 766 goals, third on the career list behind Gordie Howe (801) and Wayne Gretzky (894).

Breaking up ice on a 2-on-1 with Johnny Gaudreau, Jagr got himself open, took a cross-ice pass and after patiently waiting for Petr Mrazek to go down, neatly snapped a shot past the goalie.

Gaudreau scored a pair of goals, including an empty-netter, and Micheal Ferland and Matthew Tkachuk also connected for Calgary. Martin Frk, Frans Nielsen and Anthony Mantha scored for Detroit.

FLYERS 3, BLACKHAWKS 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Claude Giroux and Jakub Voracek each had a goal and two assists in Philadelphia’s victory over Chicago.

Brian Elliott made 38 saves and Sean Couturier also scored for the Flyers. They beat the Blackhawks for the 14th straight time in Philadelphia during the regular season.

Chicago’s last regular-season victory at Philadelphia came on Nov. 9, 1996. The Blackhawks did win their 2010 Stanley Cup title with a Game 6 victory on the Flyers’ home ice.

Connor Murphy scored for the Blackhawks.

