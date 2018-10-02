With Darling out, Hurricanes claim McElhinney off waivers

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour says injured goalie Scott Darling will miss a few weeks, resulting in Curtis McElhinney being claimed off waivers from Toronto.

General manager Don Waddell announced the waiver claim for McElhinney on Tuesday. Darling hurt his hamstring in the preseason finale against Nashville.

The 35-year-old McElhinney went 11-5-1 in 18 games for Toronto with a 2.15 goals-against average.

McElhinney and new acquisition Petr Mrazek are available for the Hurricanes’ opener Thursday night against the New York Islanders.