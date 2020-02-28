Winnipeg visits Draisaitl and the Oilers

Winnipeg Jets (33-27-6, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (33-23-8, third in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Leon Draisaitl leads Edmonton into a matchup with Winnipeg. He leads the NHL with 99 points, scoring 37 goals and totaling 62 assists.

The Oilers are 17-16-5 in Western Conference games. Edmonton is eighth in the league shooting 10.4% and averaging 3.1 goals on 29.8 shots per game.

The Jets are 21-11-4 in Western Conference play. Winnipeg has surrendered 37 power-play goals, stopping 77.7% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on Oct. 20, Winnipeg won 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Draisaitl has recorded 99 total points while scoring 37 goals and collecting 62 assists for the Oilers. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Kyle Connor leads the Jets with 32 goals and has 66 points. Mark Scheifele has totaled 13 points over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.1 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Oilers: 5-3-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: Andreas Athanasiou: day to day (lower body), Kailer Yamamoto: out (ankle).

Jets: Sami Niku: out (lower-body), Patrik Laine: day to day (lower body), Josh Morrissey: day to day (upper body).