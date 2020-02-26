Winnipeg hosts Washington following shootout win

Washington Capitals (39-18-6, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (32-27-6, fifth in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington visits the Winnipeg Jets after the Capitals took down Winnipeg 4-3 in a shootout.

The Jets are 16-14-3 at home. Winnipeg has surrendered 37 power-play goals, killing 77.3% of opponent chances.

The Capitals have gone 21-9-1 away from home. Washington ranks fourth in the NHL averaging 3.5 goals per game, led by Alex Ovechkin with 43.

In their last meeting on Feb. 25, Washington won 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Scheifele leads the Jets with 41 assists and has recorded 68 points this season. Kyle Connor has scored six goals over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

John Carlson has collected 72 total points while scoring 15 goals and totaling 57 assists for the Capitals. T.J. Oshie has totaled 10 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while allowing 3.4 goals per game with a .890 save percentage.

Jets: 5-4-1, averaging 3.3 goals, six assists, 3.3 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: Sami Niku: day to day (lower-body), Josh Morrissey: day to day (upper body).

Capitals: None listed.