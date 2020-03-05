Winnipeg hosts Vegas after Connor’s 2-goal game

Vegas Golden Knights (37-23-8, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (34-28-6, fourth in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights visit Winnipeg after Kyle Connor scored two goals in the Jets’ 3-1 win against the Sabres.

The Jets are 21-12-4 in Western Conference games. Winnipeg has scored 40 power-play goals, converting on 19.9% of chances.

The Golden Knights are 13-6-2 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Vegas has scored 40 power-play goals, converting on 21.4% of chances.

In their last meeting on Nov. 2, Winnipeg won 4-3. Mathieu Perreault scored two goals for the Jets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Scheifele leads the Jets with 43 assists and has collected 71 points this season. Blake Wheeler has totaled four goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Max Pacioretty leads the Golden Knights with 65 points, scoring 31 goals and adding 34 assists. Mark Stone has totaled nine assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 9-1-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.3 assists, three penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Jets: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 5.4 assists, 2.9 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: Sami Niku: out (lower-body).

Golden Knights: Mark Stone: day to day (lower body).