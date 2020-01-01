Winnipeg hosts Toronto after Connor’s 3-goal game

Toronto Maple Leafs (22-14-5, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (22-15-3, fourth in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs visit Winnipeg after Kyle Connor scored three goals in the Jets’ 7-4 victory against the Avalanche.

The Jets are 10-8-2 at home. Winnipeg averages just 3.0 penalties per game, the least in the league. Nathan Beaulieu leads them averaging 0.3.

The Maple Leafs are 12-10-0 on the road. Toronto is sixth in the league averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Mitchell Marner with 0.9.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Scheifele has recorded 44 total points while scoring 18 goals and adding 26 assists for the Jets. Blake Wheeler has collected six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Auston Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 48 points, scoring 27 goals and adding 21 assists. Marner has collected six goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 8-1-1, averaging 4.6 goals, seven assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Jets: 4-5-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .890 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Maple Leafs: None listed.