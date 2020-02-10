Winnipeg hosts New York after Connor’s 2-goal game

New York Rangers (27-23-4, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (29-23-5, fourth in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg hosts the New York Rangers after Kyle Connor scored two goals in the Jets’ 5-2 victory over the Blackhawks.

The Jets have gone 14-12-3 in home games. Winnipeg has scored 34 power-play goals, converting on 19.8% of chances.

The Rangers have gone 11-11-2 away from home. New York ranks eighth in the league recording 8.9 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.6 assists.

New York defeated Winnipeg 6-4 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Scheifele has recorded 59 total points while scoring 23 goals and adding 36 assists for the Jets. Patrik Laine has scored nine goals over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers with a plus-24 in 53 games played this season. Chris Kreider has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, five assists, 3.5 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

Jets: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.2 assists, four penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .899 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Rangers: Micheal Haley: out (core muscle).