Winnipeg hosts Detroit after Scheifele’s 2-goal game

Detroit Red Wings (7-21-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (18-10-2, third in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg hosts the Detroit Red Wings after Mark Scheifele scored two goals in the Jets’ 3-2 win over the Ducks.

The Jets are 8-5-1 at home. Winnipeg averages just 2.8 penalties per game, the least in the league. Scheifele leads the team averaging 0.3.

The Red Wings are 3-10-2 on the road. Detroit scores 2.1 goals per game, the least in the league. Tyler Bertuzzi leads the team with 10 total goals.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scheifele leads the Jets with 29 points, scoring 13 goals and registering 16 assists. Kyle Connor has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Bertuzzi leads the Red Wings with 10 goals and has recorded 25 points. Robby Fabbri has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 0-9-1, averaging 1.8 goals, 3.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game with a .879 save percentage.

Jets: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, four penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .940 save percentage.

Jets Injuries: None listed.

Red Wings Injuries: None listed.