Wild trade Niederreiter to Hurricanes for Rask

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild have acquired center Victor Rask from the Carolina Hurricanes for left wing Nino Niederreiter, in a swap of underperforming but still-young players on long-term contracts.

The 25-year-old Rask, a native of Sweden, has one goal and five assists in 26 games this season for the Hurricanes. He’s in the third season of a six-year, $24 million contract.

The 26-year-old Niederreiter, a native of Switzerland, has nine goals and 14 assists in 46 games this season for the Wild. He’s in the second season of a five-year, $26.25 million contract.

The trade was made on Thursday, before the Wild hosted Anaheim. The Hurricanes host Ottawa on Friday.

The Wild acquired right wing Pontus Aberg in a deal on Wednesday that sent AHL center Justin Kloos to the Ducks.