Western Conference-leader St. Louis and Winnipeg face off

St. Louis Blues (31-13-8, first in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (25-23-4, sixth in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets take on the Western Conference-leading St. Louis Blues.

The Jets are 7-6-3 against Central Division opponents. Winnipeg has converted on 19.2% of power-play opportunities, scoring 30 power-play goals.

The Blues are 10-3-1 against Central Division teams. St. Louis has given up 29 power-play goals, killing 80.7% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on Dec. 29, St. Louis won 4-1. Jaden Schwartz scored a team-high two goals for the Blues in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Connor leads the Jets with 25 goals, adding 25 assists and totaling 50 points. Patrik Laine has scored three goals over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

David Perron leads the Blues with 23 goals and has recorded 53 points. Alexander Steen has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 5-3-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, three penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .891 save percentage.

Jets: 3-7-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .896 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Blues: Alexander Steen: day to day (lower-body), Mackenzie MacEachern: day to day (lower-body).