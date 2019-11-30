Western Conference-leader St. Louis and Pittsburgh meet

Pittsburgh Penguins (14-8-4, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (16-5-6, first in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Western Conference-leading St. Louis Blues host the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Blues have gone 7-3-3 in home games. St. Louis has given up 13 power-play goals, killing 83.3% of opponent chances.

The Penguins are 4-5-2 in road games. Pittsburgh ranks seventh in the NHL averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Evgeni Malkin with 1.0.

The teams square off Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Schenn leads the Blues with 13 goals and has collected 24 points. David Perron has totaled four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Brian Dumoulin leads the Penguins with a plus-17 in 22 games played this season. Malkin has collected 17 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 5-2-3, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

Blues: 5-2-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .938 save percentage.

Blues Injuries: Carl Gunnarsson: day to day (illness).

Penguins Injuries: Bryan Rust: day to day (lower body), Justin Schultz: out (lower body).