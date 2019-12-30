Western Conference-leader St. Louis and Arizona square off

St. Louis Blues (26-8-6, first in the Central Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (21-16-4, third in the Pacific Division)

Glendale, Arizona; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Western Conference-leading St. Louis Blues play the Arizona Coyotes.

The Coyotes are 13-9-4 against Western Conference opponents. Arizona serves 6.6 penalty minutes per game, the least in the league. Jakob Chychrun leads them averaging 0.7.

The Blues are 10-1-1 against opponents from the Central Division. St. Louis ranks eighth in the league shooting 10.5% and averaging 3.2 goals on 30.2 shots per game.

In their last matchup on Nov. 12, Arizona won 3-2. Clayton Keller recorded a team-high 2 points for the Coyotes.

TOP PERFORMERS: Conor Garland leads the Coyotes with 13 goals and has totaled 20 points. Nick Schmaltz has totaled 11 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Brayden Schenn leads the Blues with 17 goals and has recorded 34 points. David Perron has collected seven assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 8-2-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

Coyotes: 4-6-0, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .894 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Jason Demers: out (lower body).

Blues: None listed.