Western Conference-leader St. Louis and Anaheim meet

St. Louis Blues (41-19-10, first in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (29-32-9, sixth in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Western Conference-leading St. Louis Blues travel to play the Anaheim Ducks.

The Ducks are 16-20-4 against Western Conference opponents. Anaheim averages 10.3 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the league. Nicolas Deslauriers leads the team serving 92 total minutes.

The Blues are 28-11-6 in conference matchups. St. Louis has given up 42 power-play goals, killing 79.2% of opponent chances.

St. Louis took down Anaheim 4-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 13.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Henrique leads the Ducks with 25 goals, adding 16 assists and collecting 41 points. Rickard Rakell has totaled two goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Vince Dunn leads the Blues with a plus-16 in 70 games played this season. Brayden Schenn has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 8-2-0, averaging three goals, 4.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while allowing 1.8 goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

Ducks: 5-3-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: Hampus Lindholm: day to day (upper-body), Cam Fowler: out (lower body).

Blues: Justin Faulk: day to day (illness).