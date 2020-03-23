On This Day: Wayne Gretzky passes Gordie Howe with goal No. 802

With the NBA, MLB, NHL and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled, on a daily basis, we will revisit some of the most unforgettable games and sports moments in history. Welcome to On This Day.

In no other sport is it clearer who’s the greatest player of all-time than in hockey: Wayne Gretzky.

And on this day in 1994, Gretzky furthered solidified his status as the GOAT by breaking the big record: most goals scored in NHL history.

What made this moment so special for Gretzky – better known as ‘The Great One’ – is that the previous record-holder was his idol, Gordie Howe – better known as ‘Mr. Hockey.’

Howe scored his 801 goal in the final game of his career on April 6, 1980, holding the record for more goals for 14 years. After Gretzky broke the record, he played five more seasons and finished his career with 894 goals.

Find someone who looks at you the way Gary Bettman looked at Wayne Gretzky after he scored his 802nd career goal pic.twitter.com/tiXJbBTMDr — Mike Commito (@mikecommito) March 23, 2020

Most goals in NHL history is only one of Gretzky’s incredible achievements. The NHL record books are filled with his name.

‘The Great One’ was in his prime in the early to mid 80s. Take the 1981-82 season, for example:

Never forget Wayne Gretzky scored 92 GOALS in a single season. 😳@EdmontonOilers | #TheGreatOne pic.twitter.com/epQIFqf9eF — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) March 17, 2020

That season also served as the first of four 200-point seasons for Gretzky.

A look back at the 1981-82 points race shows you just how good Wayne Gretzky was. @EdmontonOilers | @WayneGretzky pic.twitter.com/0shCgqbfUy — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) March 22, 2020

No other player in NHL history has one 200-point season.

Gretzky also holds the records for most career points (2,857), most playoff goals (122), most assists in a season (163), most career assists (1,963) and most playoff career points (382), among a litany of others.

Gretzky also has a lot of hardware. In addition to his four Stanley Cups, he has the most Hart Memorial Trophies (9), most consecutive Hart Memorial Trophies (8), most Ted Lindsay Awards (5), most consecutive Ted Lindsay Awards (4), most Art Ross Trophies (10) and most consecutive Art Ross Trophies (7).

Listing all of Gretzky’s accomplishments would take a day. Remember, he has more assists than any other player has goals scored. Think about that.

He also has the record for most records!

For today, we’ll just remember goal No. 802.

But in case you want a little bit extra…