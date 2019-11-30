Washington visits Detroit after overtime victory

Washington Capitals (18-4-5, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-18-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host Washington after the Capitals knocked off Tampa Bay 4-3 in overtime.

The Red Wings are 2-12-0 in conference games. Detroit is last in the NHL averaging only 6 points per game. Anthony Mantha leads the team with 23 total points.

The Capitals are 10-2-1 in Eastern Conference play. Washington ranks third in the league shooting 11.3% and averaging 3.6 goals on 31.5 shots per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Bertuzzi leads the Red Wings with 12 assists and has recorded 22 points this season. Andreas Athanasiou has recorded four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

John Carlson leads the Capitals with 36 points, scoring eight goals and adding 28 assists. Evgeny Kuznetsov has scored six goals over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 6-2-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.4 assists, four penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Red Wings: 2-6-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with a .885 save percentage.

Red Wings Injuries: Adam Erne: day to day (upper body), Anthony Mantha: out (lower body), Jimmy Howard: day to day (undisclosed).

Capitals Injuries: Nicklas Backstrom: day to day (upper body).