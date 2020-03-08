Washington visits Buffalo after Dowd’s 2-goal game

Washington Capitals (41-20-7, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (29-31-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host Washington after Nic Dowd scored two goals in the Capitals’ 5-2 victory over the Penguins.

The Sabres are 17-18-5 against conference opponents. Buffalo has scored 36 power-play goals, converting on 18.7% of chances.

The Capitals are 25-14-3 in Eastern Conference play. Washington is second in the league averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Alex Ovechkin with 47.

In their last meeting on Nov. 1, Washington won 6-1. Tom Wilson recorded a team-high 3 points for the Capitals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Eichel leads the Sabres with 77 points, scoring 35 goals and collecting 42 assists. Kyle Okposo has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

John Carlson has recorded 75 total points while scoring 15 goals and totaling 60 assists for the Capitals. Nicklas Backstrom has recorded 9 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 4-4-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, five penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .895 save percentage.

Sabres: 3-7-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 2.1 penalties and 4.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: Lawrence Pilut: day to day (illness).

Capitals: None listed.