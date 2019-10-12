Washington faces Dallas, seeks to halt 3-game skid

Washington Capitals (2-1-2, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Dallas Stars (1-3-1, fifth in the Central Division)

Dallas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington aims to break its three-game losing streak when the Capitals play Dallas.

Dallas finished 43-32-7 overall and 24-14-3 at home a season ago. The Stars scored 209 total goals last season, 45 on power plays and four shorthanded.

Washington finished 48-26-8 overall a season ago while going 24-15-2 on the road. The Capitals averaged 3.8 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes per game.

In their last meeting on Oct. 8, Dallas won 4-3. Tyler Seguin recorded a team-high 2 points for the Stars in the victory.

Stars Injuries: None listed.

Capitals Injuries: None listed.