Washington Capitals put playoff hero Smith-Pelly on waivers

The Washington Capitals have placed winger Devante Smith-Pelly on waivers ahead of next week’s NHL trade deadline.

Smith-Pelly was put on waivers Wednesday after winger Dmitrij Jaskin did not practice in Toronto. Coach Todd Reirden told reporters the plan was to waive Jaskin but the team changed course and put Smith-Pelly on waivers.

The 26-year-old Smith-Pelly scored seven goals in last year’s playoffs to become one of the Capitals’ playoff heroes during their run to the Stanley Cup. This season, Smith-Pelly hasn’t scored a goal in 33 games, registered an assist in 17 games and has just eight points in 54 games.

Also Wednesday, the San Jose Sharks claimed forward Micheal Haley off waivers from the Florida Panthers. Haley recently played parts of three seasons with the Sharks.

The Philadelphia Flyers put Mike McKenna on waivers to clear a glut of goaltenders. Philadelphia has three other goalies — rookie starter Carter Hart, recently acquired backup Cam Talbot and veteran Brian Elliott — on its 23-man roster.

Veteran goalie Michael Leighton, who helped the Flyers reach the 2010 Cup Final, cleared waivers after signing for the rest of the season with the Vancouver Canucks. Anaheim Ducks winger Patrick Eaves was also among those who cleared waivers, and the Pittsburgh Penguins put forward Joseph Cramarossa on waivers after signing him.