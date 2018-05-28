Stanley Cup fever: Vegas ditches capital letters on Twitter

LAS VEGAS (AP) This city means business when it comes to hockey and is stating its (lower) case – no capital letters.

In a shot at the Vegas Golden Knights‘ opponent – the Washington Capitals – city officials are dispensing with capital letters on the official Twitter account.

The city posted a photo-shopped version of the famous Las Vegas sign with all lowercase letters on Friday and the message: ”we’re serious about (hash)nocaps! (hash)goknightsgo.” Since then, the city has been tweeting in all lowercase letters. MGM resorts also joined the push on its Twitter account.

Article continues below ...

The campaign comes in response to the Washington Capitals’ ”(hash)ALLCAPS” social media push.

The expansion Golden Knights have made a startling run to the Stanley Cup Final and host Game 1 on Monday night.