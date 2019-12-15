Vegas hosts Vancouver after overtime victory

Vancouver Canucks (16-13-4, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (17-13-5, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks visit Vegas after the Golden Knights took down Dallas 3-2 in overtime.

Article continues below ...

The Golden Knights are 11-8-2 in Western Conference games. Vegas leads the NHL shooting 33.5 shots per game while averaging 2.9 goals.

The Canucks are 4-4-1 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Vancouver ranks sixth in the league averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Quinn Hughes with 0.7.

The teams match up Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Pacioretty leads the Golden Knights with 13 goals, adding 17 assists and totaling 30 points. Alex Tuch has recorded four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Elias Pettersson leads the Canucks with 34 points, scoring 13 goals and collecting 21 assists. Hughes has recorded eight assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 5-5-0, averaging three goals, 5.4 assists, three penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 6-3-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, three penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Cody Glass: day to day (upper body), Cody Eakin: out (upper body).

Canucks: None listed.