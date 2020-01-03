Vegas hosts St. Louis after Pacioretty’s 2-goal game

St. Louis Blues (26-10-6, first in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (23-15-6, first in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vegas hosts the St. Louis Blues after Max Pacioretty scored two goals in the Golden Knights’ 5-4 victory against the Flyers.

The Golden Knights are 16-10-3 in Western Conference games. Vegas leads the league shooting 34.1 shots per game while averaging 3.1 goals.

The Blues are 19-4-3 against conference opponents. St. Louis has given up 24 power-play goals, killing 81.1% of opponent chances.

In their last matchup on Dec. 12, St. Louis won 4-2. Oskar Sundqvist recorded a team-high 2 points for the Blues.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pacioretty leads the Golden Knights with a plus-10 in 44 games played this season. Jonathan Marchessault has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Brayden Schenn leads the Blues with 17 goals and has 34 points. Jaden Schwartz has five goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 8-2-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 7-2-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.2 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .899 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Cody Eakin: out (upper body), Jonathan Marchessault: day to day (lower body).

Blues: None listed.