Vegas hosts Philadelphia after Marchessault’s 2-goal game

Philadelphia Flyers (22-13-5, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (22-15-6, first in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vegas hosts the Philadelphia Flyers after Jonathan Marchessault scored two goals in the Golden Knights’ 5-2 victory over the Ducks.

The Golden Knights are 12-7-3 on their home ice. Vegas leads the NHL shooting 34.1 shots per game while averaging 3.0 goals.

The Flyers are 9-11-1 on the road. Philadelphia has allowed 22 power-play goals, killing 81.7% of opponent opportunities.

In their last meeting on Oct. 21, Philadelphia won 6-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Pacioretty leads the Golden Knights with 16 goals and has recorded 41 points. Mark Stone has totaled five goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Travis Konecny leads the Flyers with 24 total assists and has recorded 35 points. Jakub Voracek has collected 10 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 5-5-0, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .890 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 6-3-1, averaging 3.6 goals, six assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .896 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Cody Eakin: out (upper body).

Flyers: Travis Konecny: out (upper body).