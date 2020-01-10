Vegas hosts Columbus in non-conference battle

Columbus Blue Jackets (21-16-8, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (24-17-6, second in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vegas and Columbus meet in a non-conference matchup.

The Golden Knights are 14-9-3 at home. Vegas leads the NHL shooting 34.3 shots per game while averaging 3.1 goals.

The Blue Jackets are 9-7-6 on the road. Columbus has scored 23 power-play goals, converting on 16.8% of chances.

In their last meeting on Nov. 5, Vegas won 2-1. Reilly Smith scored a team-high two goals for the Golden Knights in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Pacioretty leads the Golden Knights with 45 points, scoring 20 goals and adding 25 assists. Mark Stone has totaled four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Zachary Werenski leads the Blue Jackets with 15 goals and has recorded 28 points. Nathan Gerbe has scored three goals over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 6-2-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .939 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 5-4-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with a .873 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Cody Glass: out (lower body), Jonathan Marchessault: day to day (lower body).

Blue Jackets: Joonas Korpisalo: out (lower body).