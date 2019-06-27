Vegas deals F Erik Haula to Carolina in cap-relief deal

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights have traded forward Erik Haula to the Carolina Hurricanes for prospect Nicolas Roy and a conditional fifth-round draft pick in 2020.

The 28-year-old Haula played 15 games last season before being lost to a knee injury. Previously he had career highs with 29 goals, 26 assists, 55 points and 12 power-play goals in 2017-18 as the Golden Knights reached the Stanley Cup Final.

In announcing the deal early Thursday, Carolina president and general manager Don Waddell said the team expects Haula to be ready for training camp.

The deal provides salary-cap relief for Vegas by saving Haula’s $2.75 million cap hit. The Golden Knights were over the $81.5 million cap after signing William Karlsson to a $47.2 million, eight-year contract .

The 22-year-old Roy has 28 goals and 46 assists in 141 games at the American Hockey League level. The forward has played in seven career NHL games with Carolina.