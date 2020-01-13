Vancouver visits Winnipeg after Horvat’s 2-goal game

Vancouver Canucks (25-17-4, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (24-18-4, fourth in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host Vancouver after Bo Horvat scored two goals in the Canucks’ 4-1 win over the Wild.

The Jets are 15-9-3 in conference games. Winnipeg averages 3.0 penalties per game, the least in the NHL. Dmitry Kulikov leads the team averaging 0.4.

The Canucks are 8-5-1 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Vancouver leads the NHL with 41 power-play goals, led by Elias Pettersson with seven.

Winnipeg knocked off Vancouver 4-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Scheifele leads the Jets with 29 assists and has collected 51 points this season. Kyle Connor has recorded eight goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Alexander Edler leads the Canucks with a plus-seven in 36 games played this season. Horvat has six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 8-2-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.5 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Jets: 3-5-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, three penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with a .892 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Canucks: None listed.