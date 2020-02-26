Vancouver visits Ottawa after overtime win

Vancouver Canucks (34-22-6, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (21-31-12, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators host Vancouver after the Canucks knocked off Montreal 4-3 in overtime.

The Senators are 15-13-6 at home. Ottawa leads the league with 14 shorthanded goals, led by Chris Tierney with four.

The Canucks are 14-15-2 on the road. Vancouver is seventh in the NHL averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Elias Pettersson with 25.

Vancouver took down Ottawa 5-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ron Hainsey leads the Senators with a plus-eight in 57 games played this season. Artem Anisimov has scored three goals over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Pettersson leads the Canucks with a plus-14 in 61 games played this season. J.T. Miller has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 4-4-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.6 penalties and 14.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Senators: 3-6-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.8 assists, 4.2 penalties and 12.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Colin White: day to day (undisclosed), Anthony Duclair: day to day (lower-body), Thomas Chabot: day to day (upper body).

Canucks: Jacob Markstrom: out (lower body).