Vancouver visits Draisaitl and the Oilers

Vancouver Canucks (12-10-4, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (16-8-3, first in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Leon Draisaitl leads Edmonton into a matchup with Vancouver. He’s first in the league with 48 points, scoring 16 goals and recording 32 assists.

Article continues below ...

The Oilers are 6-2-1 against Pacific Division teams. Edmonton ranks sixth in the NHL shooting 10.8% and averaging 3.1 goals on 28.9 shots per game.

The Canucks are 3-2-1 against the rest of their division. Vancouver leads the league with 28 power-play goals, led by Bo Horvat with six.

In their last meeting on Oct. 2, Edmonton won 3-2. Draisaitl recorded a team-high 3 points for the Oilers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 48 points, scoring 16 goals and adding 32 assists. Connor McDavid has 10 goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Elias Pettersson leads the Canucks with 20 total assists and has recorded 31 points. J.T. Miller has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .893 save percentage.

Oilers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.5 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Oilers Injuries: Brandon Manning: out (undisclosed).

Canucks Injuries: Jay Beagle: day to day (lower body).