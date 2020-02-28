Vancouver plays Toronto for non-conference battle

Vancouver Canucks (34-23-6, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (34-23-8, third in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver travels to Toronto for a non-conference matchup.

The Maple Leafs are 16-9-7 at home. Toronto has scored 228 goals and is the NHL leader averaging 3.5 goals per game. Auston Matthews leads the team with 44.

The Canucks are 14-16-2 in road games. Vancouver leads the league with 54 power-play goals, led by Bo Horvat with 10.

In their last meeting on Dec. 10, Toronto won 4-1. John Tavares recorded two goals for the Maple Leafs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell Marner leads the Maple Leafs with 48 assists and has recorded 63 points this season. Tavares has recorded 10 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Quinn Hughes leads the Canucks with 43 total assists and has recorded 51 points. J.T. Miller has totaled 12 points over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 4-5-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.7 penalties and 15 penalty minutes while allowing 3.3 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 5.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .897 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Jake Muzzin: out (hand).

Canucks: Jacob Markstrom: out (lower body).