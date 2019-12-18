Vancouver faces Vegas on 3-game losing streak

Vegas Golden Knights (19-13-5, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (16-15-4, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver looks to end its three-game losing streak with a victory over Vegas.

The Canucks are 4-5-1 against the rest of their division. Vancouver has converted on 25.4% of power-play opportunities, recording 33 power-play goals.

The Golden Knights are 13-8-2 in Western Conference play. Vegas has converted on 22.3% of power-play opportunities, recording 25 power-play goals.

In their last meeting on Dec. 15, Vegas won 6-3. Max Pacioretty scored a team-high two goals for the Golden Knights in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Pettersson leads the Canucks with 14 goals, adding 21 assists and totaling 35 points. Tanner Pearson has totaled three goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Shea Theodore leads the Golden Knights with a plus-six in 37 games played this season. Pacioretty has recorded 10 points over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 7-2-1, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Canucks: 4-6-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Golden Knights: Cody Glass: day to day (upper body), Cody Eakin: out (upper body).