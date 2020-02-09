Vancouver faces Nashville, seeks to end 4-game skid

Nashville Predators (26-21-7, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (30-21-5, first in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver enters the matchup with Nashville as losers of four in a row.

The Canucks are 17-12-3 against Western Conference opponents. Vancouver has given up 35 power-play goals, killing 80.4% of opponent chances.

The Predators are 8-5-0 against opponents from the Central Division. Nashville has given up 44 power-play goals, killing 74.3% of opponent chances.

Vancouver took down Nashville 6-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 21.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Pettersson has recorded 55 total points while scoring 23 goals and adding 32 assists for the Canucks. J.T. Miller has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Roman Josi leads the Predators with 40 total assists and has recorded 54 points. Mikael Granlund has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-5-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Canucks: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 12.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: Brock Boeser: day to day (upper body).

Predators: Calle Jarnkrok: day to day (illness).