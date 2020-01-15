Vancouver faces Arizona, seeks 7th straight home win

Arizona Coyotes (26-18-5, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (25-18-4, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver hosts Arizona trying to prolong its six-game home winning streak.

Article continues below ...

The Canucks are 8-5-1 against division opponents. Vancouver has scored 41 power-play goals, converting on 23.6% of chances.

The Coyotes are 9-4-3 against the rest of their division. Arizona serves 6.6 penalty minutes per game, the least in the league. Barrett Hayton leads them averaging 0.9.

The teams match up Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.T. Miller leads the Canucks with 28 assists and has collected 44 points this season. Bo Horvat has six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Nick Schmaltz leads the Coyotes with 35 points, scoring seven goals and registering 28 assists. Taylor Hall has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Canucks: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.8 assists, four penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Coyotes: Brad Richardson: day to day (lower-body).