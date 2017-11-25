Van Riemsdyk and Leafs beat his brother and Hurricanes 5-4 (Nov 24, 2017)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) The Toronto Maple Leafs started slowly, and the Carolina Hurricanes finished fast.

Still, Toronto did enough in the middle of the game to pick up a 5-4 road win over the Hurricanes on Friday night.

The Maple Leafs (15-8-1) got four goals from different players in the second period to win for the seventh time in nine games.

Article continues below ...

Patrick Marleau’s power-play goal at 5:27 of the third period was the difference for the Leafs, who were outshot 47-25.

The Hurricanes (9-8-4) fell behind 3-0, 4-1 and 5-2 before a late rally. They lost their second straight home game, but it wasn’t for a lack of effort early or late.

Carolina had a 14-4 advantage in shots in the first period, but Frederik Andersen, who had 43 saves, was strong early.

”If we didn’t have Freddie tonight, I don’t know what the score would be,” Toronto winger Josh Leivo said.

The Leafs have made it a habit recently to start sluggishly in the first period.

”The beginning is really important,” Andersen said. ”We’ve got to be ready to play. The last three games we haven’t been.”

The win Friday ended a two-game winless streak for the Leafs, who return home on Saturday. Coach Mike Babcock said the slow starts will be addressed.

”We’re just going to talk about it and fix it because the players aren’t happy,” Babcock said. ”I’m not happy, so we’ll fix that.”

The Hurricanes, coming off of a lackluster performance in a 6-1 home loss to the New York Rangers on Wednesday night, didn’t have anything to show for the strong start. Andersen was that good, especially on a glove save on Victor Rask near the end of the first period.

”That first period was an onslaught,” Leivo said. ”They just kept coming at us.”

The offense picked up for Andersen in the second period. Zach Hyman scored 52 seconds into the period and then Leivo, a fourth-line winger, added his first goal of the season. Former Carolina defenseman Ron Hainsey gave Toronto a 3-0 lead.

Andersen stopped the first 22 shots, but Derek Ryan made it 4-1 before the end of the second period.

Jordan Staal scored the first of three third-period goals for Carolina just over three minutes in. Marleau answered.

Carolina got to Andersen for two more goals, from Elias Lindholm and Noah Hanifin, but Andersen was able to hold off a late 6-on-5 flurry from the Hurricanes.

”Freddie was the man tonight for sure,” Babcock said.

NOTES: Toronto winger James Van Riemsdyk had a goal and an assist for Toronto to outdo his younger brother Trevor, a defenseman for the Hurricanes. . Hainsey scored in his first game back at PNC Arena. The veteran defenseman played parts of four seasons for the Hurricanes from 2013 through ’17. . Cam Ward started in goal for Carolina for only the second time in seven games, but was pulled in the third period for regular starter Scott Darling. Ward allowed Toronto to score on four of its first 14 shots.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Host the Washington Capitals on Saturday for their third game in four days.

Hurricanes: Host the Nashville Predators on Sunday to close out a four-game homestand.

—

For more NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey