Tyler Seguin scores in OT, Stars beat Flames 4-3

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn took full advantage of a poor defensive effort by the Calgary Flames.

Seguin scored 24 seconds into overtime, with an assist from Benn, to give the Dallas Stars a 4-3 victory over Calgary on Wednesday night.

Benn knocked the puck into the slot, where Seguin was wide open and put a shot inside the post on David Rittich.

“I mentally kind of knew I was shooting there already,” Seguin said. “Earlier I had a play, a chance, and I saw low glove open and said if I got the chance in the slot I’d shoot there again.”

Rittich argued Benn interfered with him, but the goal stood up after a video review.

It was redemption for Benn, the Dallas captain, who took two minor penalties in the third period. The second one led to Johnny Gaudreau’s goal at 9:41 that made it 2-all.

“Obviously he played that overtime with a little guilt,” Seguin said. “I’m happy how hard he worked. He’s our leader and captain and everyone follows him.”

Benn scored his team-leading 10th goal on a power play at 18:02 of the second period, steering in a perfect feed from Seguin to give Dallas a 2-1 lead heading into the third.

“I like to think everybody follows me. I take pride in being the captain of this team and trying to do the right things all the time,” Benn said. “When I’m doing that, they’ve got someone to follow.”

Jason Spezza and Gavin Bayreuther added goals to help Dallas snap a four-game road losing streak. Anton Khudobin made 30 saves.

“I thought our effort was great. Our execution was poor,” Stars coach Jim Montgomery said. “The way the guys dug in and kept battling was pretty impressive.”

Garnet Hathaway and Mark Giordano also scored for Calgary. The Flames are 4-1-1 in their last six.

“We’re fortunate to get a point out of the game tonight,” coach Bill Peters said. “I didn’t think we were very good. I didn’t think our attention to detail was very good and our commitment to doing it right wasn’t where it needs to be to get two points.”

After trailing 2-1, the Flames took their first lead midway through the third period on goals 1:10 apart.

Gaudreau fired a shot top corner for a power-play goal. Giordano made it 3-2 with a similar-looking shot from a similar spot, again beating Khudobin with a rising shot over his glove.

The Stars tied it less than three minutes later. Matthew Tkachuk’s clearing attempt went onto the stick of Bayreuther and the rookie defenseman fired his second of the season past Rittich.

“We had complete control when we took the lead,” Giordano said. “We gave them the tie and just cost ourselves a point with a couple bad plays. It’s tough to swallow right now, honestly. I thought we should have won that one.”

Gaudreau and Sean Monahan each finished minus-3 for the Flames. They were on the ice when Spezza slipped into the slot undetected and one-timed Radek Faksa’s pass behind Rittich just 41 seconds into the game. It was their missed coverage in overtime, too.

“Losing (stinks), obviously. Losing that way, it’s even worse,” Monahan said. “You come back in a game and get a lead, then give it back and give them an easy one there in overtime. That’s on us, that’s on me and I take the fall for that.”

NOTES: Khudobin started again in the absence of Ben Bishop (lower body), who is expected back Saturday after missing the last five games. … Rittich finished with 24 saves. He dropped to 8-2-1. … The Stars improved to 6-1-1 in their last eight games at the Saddledome. … Calgary LW Michael Frolik (lower body) is back skating. He has missed four games.

UP NEXT

Stars: Wrap up their four-game road trip Saturday night in Vancouver.

Flames: Host the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night.