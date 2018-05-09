Tuesday’s Sports in Brief

BASEBALL

CINCINNATI (AP) Matt Harvey is getting another chance, this time with a historically bad team in a city that will have far fewer late-night temptations than the Big Apple. The Mets are getting a catcher who can help at their most unsettled position.

The Reds acquired the former New York ace for catcher Devin Mesoraco on Tuesday, shortly before Cincinnati pulled away to a 7-2 victory at Great American Ball Park.

Article continues below ...

The deal provided a fresh start for two former All-Stars whose careers have been sidetracked by injuries.

Mesoraco merely had to walk to the visiting clubhouse and was on the bench for the first pitch by Luis Castillo, which Mesoraco originally was supposed to catch. He was still wearing his Reds socks when he headed for the New York clubhouse, where attendants were sewing his name on the back of a Mets uniform.

TORONTO (AP) – All-Star closer Roberto Osuna of the Toronto Blue Jays was charged with assault Tuesday and put on administrative leave by Major League Baseball, preventing him from playing for at least a week.

Toronto Police declined to say whether it was domestic assault. Constable Jenifferjit Sidhu said the charge is for one count of assault but provided no further details.

Osuna, who is from Mexico, is scheduled to appear in court June 18.

Administrative leave is not considered discipline. Osuna goes on the restricted list and continues to receive his $5.3 million salary, but is ineligible to play.

The Blue Jays recalled right-hander Jake Petricka from Triple-A Buffalo to take Osuna’s spot on the roster.

SOCCER

ASUNCION, Paraguay (AP) – A Paraguayan court on Tuesday confirmed the extradition of Nicolas Leoz, the former president of South America’s soccer confederation.

However, his defense attorney said they would appeal the decision at the country’s Supreme Court.

The 89-year-old Leoz was charged in a corruption scandal being investigated by the U.S. Justice Department, and has been held under house arrest in Asuncion fighting the extradition order.

A court in November approved his extradition to the United States, where he has been wanted since 2015 on charges of receiving millions of dollars in bribes from marketing companies in exchange for TV and marketing rights to soccer tournaments.

Leoz denies any wrongdoing.

An appeals court on Tuesday confirmed the decision by denying an appeal.

GENEVA (AP) – Five weeks before the World Cup kicks off, FIFA fined the Russian soccer federation 30,000 Swiss francs ($29,900) on Tuesday because fans racially abused France players during a game in St. Petersburg.

Monkey chants were aimed at black players, including Paul Pogba, during France’s 3-1 win over Russia in a friendly in March at a marquee stadium which will host seven World Cup games.

FIFA said its disciplinary panel noted ”the gravity of the incident but also the limited number of fans involved.”

Anti-racism group Kick It Out said FIFA’s ”lack of effective action … will likely result in the further abuse of black players in matches involving (Russia).”

Russia faced criticism of racist incidents in domestic club games even before it was picked as World Cup host in 2010, and the federation was fined for racial incidents involving fans at the past two European Championships.

HOCKEY

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – The Carolina Hurricanes hired former captain and current assistant Rod Brind’Amour as their coach Tuesday, hoping the ”greatest leader” in franchise history can end a nine-year playoff drought.

The team also announced that club president Don Waddell will become the full-time general manager after serving as acting GM.

The team scheduled a news conference for Wednesday to discuss the moves.

Waddell said a number of coaching candidates were discussed, but ”our conversations with staff and players consistently returned to the same person.”

One of the team’s most decorated players, Brind’Amour captained the Hurricanes’ only Stanley Cup championship team in 2006.

ZURICH (AP) – FIFA ethics judges have imposed a life ban from soccer on a Guatemalan official who took bribes linked to marketing deals for World Cup qualifying games.

Hector Trujillo was the first defendant sentenced last October in a sprawling American investigation of soccer corruption. He received an eight-month prison term after admitting wire fraud and conspiracy charges.

FIFA says its ethics committee has fined Trujillo $200,000 but it is unclear how the sport’s ruling body can enforce payment.

In a Brooklyn federal court, Trujillo was said to have received bribes totaling $175,000 as the Guatemalan soccer federation’s CEO-like general secretary. He was ordered to pay $415,000 in restitution.

Trujillo, a former constitutional court judge, was arrested in Florida during a December 2015 cruise holiday, just days after the U.S. Justice Department unsealed an indictment against him.