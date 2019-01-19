Trocheck returns to Panthers after missing nearly 2 months

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Vincent Trocheck returned to the Florida Panthers‘ lineup Friday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs after missing nearly two months.

The 25-year-old center missed 27 games since breaking his right ankle in a game against the Ottawa Senators on Nov. 19. He practiced with the Panthers for the first time on Thursday.

Coach Bob Bougher said after the practice that Trocheck would probably return when the Panthers played the Nashville Predators in their first game after the All-Star break on Feb. 1, but the team decided he was ready.

Trocheck had NHL career highs in goals (31), assists (44) and points (75) last season and has 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) in 18 games this season.

The Panthers are in the midst of a seven-game losing streak.